Today Is FanFest: Come Meet the 2019 Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium

Join us Tonight at 5:30 PM at Avista Stadium SPOKANE, Wash. - The start of the 2019 season is just two days away but you can come see the Spokane Indians tonight at a FREE Community FanFest on Wednesday, June 12th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. FanFest is presented by Avista, 103.5 The Game, 93.7 The Mountain, KEY 101, and 94.1 The Bear.

Fans can meet the 2019 Spokane Indians during the LEO's Photography Autograph Session, followed by a Home Run Derby with the next great Spokane sluggers.

There will be even more going on throughout the ballpark as fans of all ages can enjoy bounce houses, face painters, wiffle ball, and yard games, making this the perfect event for the entire family. Regular concessions will be open for purchase, and at the end of the event all kids are welcome onto the field to Circle The Bases courtesy of Dairy Queen. Plus, fans will receive a season schedule poster as they exit Avista Stadium courtesy of Pizza Factory.

Community FanFest Schedule

5:30 PM - LEO's Photography Autograph Session, inflatables, yard games, and other entertainment throughout the ballpark.

6:30 PM - Player Introduction Contest and the Home Run Derby

Post-Event - Dairy Queen Circle the Bases

The Spokane Indians' home opener is Friday, June 21st for Opening Night Fireworks and AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Gus Johnson Ford, KREM 2, 93.7 The Mountain, and The Journal of Business. It's the start of a seven-game homestand at Avista Stadium. Tickets are available now or calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886).

