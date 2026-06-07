TJ Luther's HUGE Catch Sets up Edmontons First Touchdown of the Season

Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Austin Mack gets the Elks first touchdown of the season following a big gain by TJ Luther







Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2026

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