Titans Trade Defenseman Henry to Oklahoma

July 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans today announced the trade of defenseman Matt Henry to the Oklahoma Warriors in exchange for a 2025 pick in the NAHL Draft.

The Oklahoma City native signed with the Titans prior to last season, after finishing his final season of youth hockey with the Dallas Stars Elite program. He made his NAHL debut with Oklahoma in that year, skating in 8 games. Making New Jersey's team out of training camp this season, Henry notched his first NAHL point in the first game of the campaign against Danbury. Ultimately, he recorded 3 goals and 6 assists in 52 games. Now, Henry returns to his home state for his age out season.

Head Coach and General Manager Craig Doremus said, "We want to thank Matt for all his contributions during his time in New Jersey and we wish him the best of luck returning closer to home with Oklahoma City."

