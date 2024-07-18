Schultz New Digital Media Coordinator

AUSTIN, MN - The Austin Bruins are pleased to announce the addition of Paige Schultz as the Digital Media Coordinator. Schultz will assist in the coordination, development and execution of the digital media channels for both the Bruins and the Rochester Grizzlies.

Schultz, a native of Mason City, Iowa, embarked on the hockey journey that has taken her through valuable sports experiences. She began gaining practical insights into the Marketing world during her internship with the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) while pursuing her education at Grandview University in Des Moines, IA. After completing her internship, Paige continued to build her expertise in the North American Hockey League, honing her skills and contributing significantly to teams' media attention.

Beyond her professional endeavors in hockey, Paige finds joy in spending quality time with friends and family. She is often spotted exploring the great outdoors with her beloved dog, Fozzie, whether on leisurely walks through local parks or energizing runs along scenic trails. Her passion for hockey and outdoor adventures reflects her vibrant spirit and dedication to her professional and personal pursuits.

