Titans Take Down Aigles in Exhibition

May 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans' Laz Rivera on the mound

Ottawa, ON - In their lone pre-season home game, the Ottawa Titans used a three-run eighth inning to defeat the Trois-Rivières Aigles 5-3 on Tuesday.

Through four scoreless innings, the Titans finally broke through on offence with the bases loaded, getting a two-run single from Jake Guenther to put the home side ahead 2-0.

An RBI double from former Titan Brendon Dadson cashed in a Jacob Carroll leadoff triple in the seventh inning - setting up a game-tying RBI single from Steve Brown later in the frame to pull the score level at two.

It took until the bottom of the eighth, with Braeden Alleman walking and drilling a trio of Titans hitters to set up the eventual winning hit from Jake Sanford. The two-run double the opposite way broke the tie before Victor Cerney's infield hit cashed in another run to make it 5-2.

The Aigles attempted a comeback with a run in the ninth, scoring on a throwing error following a stolen base.

Bryan Peña, Erasmo Piñales, Grant Larson, Kyle White, Brooks Walton, Connor Gleeson, Garrett Crowley (win), and Breyln Jones contributed to the exhibition victory on the bump.

The Titans' defence was on full display in the win, turning five double plays. In the thick of things - veteran shortstop Laz Rivera factored in on all five and went 0-for-2 at the plate with a walk, hit by pitch, and scored a pair of runs.

The Ottawa Titans now have their sights set on the 2024 regular season, opening up a three-game series with the New England Knockouts on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. from Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

