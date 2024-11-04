Titans Split with New Hampshire

The New Jersey Titans earned a weekend split at home against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, getting shut out 5-0 on Friday night before responding with a dominant 8-3 victory on Saturday.

New Jersey began the weekend looking for their fifth straight win over the Mountain Kings, stretching back to the teams' first meeting last season. Ryan Novo found the back of the net on the power play halfway through the first period, but the goal was disallowed as the net had come off its mooring. That would be the closest the Titans came to a goal, as New Hampshire scored five unanswered for their first ever win against New Jersey.

Looking to avoid the sweep, New Jersey again came out flying on Saturday night. Logan Renkowski found the back of the 74 seconds into the game to grab an early lead, though New Hampshire would tie the game a few minutes later. Ryan Friedman scored his 9th of the season in the final minutes of the opening frame to restore the lead, which New Jersey would not relinquish. Four goals in the second, including a pair from Alex Papaspyropoulos and Jack Roberts first in the NAHL put the game out of reach, while Renkowski's second of the game and Jack Hillier's power play marker added the exclamation marks, and the Titans skated away with an 8-3 win.

Earning 2 of a possible 4 points on the weekend, New Jersey remains in 4th place in the East Division with a record of 9-9-1. They trail first place Maine by 4 points. Up next for the Titans is the first of two consecutive home and home matchups against the Philadelphia Rebels. New Jersey will be on home ice at the Middletown Sports Complex Friday night at 7:30pm, before taking to the road for Saturday's tilt in South Jersey. Tickets to Friday night's game, along with all Titans home games, can be purchased by following this link.

