Wranglers Fall to Mudbugs 4-2

November 4, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The Shreveport Mudbugs defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 4-2 at the Budweiser Bull Pen on Saturday night to win the season series 3-1.

The Wranglers and the Mudbugs met for the fourth and final time of the season on Saturday in the second game of a two game set in downtown Amarillo. With Shreveport winning 7-3 on Friday night, the Wranglers looked to bounce back and split the weekend and the season series. Amarillo started goaltender Charles-Antoine Girard in net, while Shreveport went with Nikola Goich who made his first start since the NAHL Showcase in September.

The Mudbugs opened the scoring with a power play goal 7:33 into the first period. Gleb Akimov scored on a high rising shot from the top of the left circle for the score from Kyan Haldenby to put Shreveport up 1-0. The Wranglers went on the power play about midway through the period but could not convert. Andrej Paricka scored from the top of the left circle with 6:51 remaining in the first period to put Shreveport up 2-0. It looked like the Mudbugs might take their 2-0 lead into the intermission, but the Wranglers were able to get on the board late in the period with 2:04 remaining in the first. Corson Maguire fired in his team leading 7th goal of the season from Grayson Gerhard and Andrew Morton to make it a 2-1 game. That line remained red hot for the Wranglers with Maguire and Gerhard extending their point streaks to 7 games, while Morton extended his to 6 games. After one period of play the Mudbugs led 2-1 and the shot count 9-8. A late penalty gave the Wranglers a power play opportunity to open the second period.

Early in the second period the Wranglers tied the game up at 2-2 right after the power play expired. Daniel Rassega slid a cross-ice pass to Carl Jacobson on the right circle who fired home a one-timer for the tying score 2:00 into the period. However, the Mudbugs regained the lead 4:38 later when Aiden Puley scored from Haldenby and Liam Doyle to make it a 3-2 Shreveport lead. With 7:17 remaining in the second frame, the Mudbugs punched in a loose puck for their fourth goal of the night, with Noah Ribiero being credited with the goal. After two periods the Mudbugs outshot the Wranglers 22-16.

There was no scoring in the third period as Shreveport held on for the 4-2 victory. The Wranglers applied pressure, outshooting the Mudbugs 14-8 in the third, but were unable to put another goal by Goich. Amarillo thought they had a goal with about six minutes left in regulation, but the goal was deemed a no goal due to the play being offside. Amarillo finished the night 0/6 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill. Charles-Antoine Girard stopped 26/30 in the loss, as the Wranglers fell to 8-6-0-2 on the season.

It will be a short week for the Wranglers with their next game being on Thursday morning at 11:00 AM when they host the Odessa Jackalopes in the first game of a two game set. Friday night's game is Military Night, where the Wranglers will be wearing Military Night specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Those who are veterans or are currently on active duty can get in for free with valid military ID. Fans can get their tickets at panhandletickets.com or watch live on NATV.

