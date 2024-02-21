Titans Sign Canadian Angel, Left-Hander White

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signings of Canadian right-handed pitcher Conor Angel and left-handed pitcher Kyle White for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Angel, 24, joins the Titans out of the Tampa Bay Rays organization, in which the Canadian right-hander tossed parts of two seasons in the Florida Complex League. Angel, a former Canadian Junior National Team member, appeared in three MiLB games.

Born in the Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Angel was selected by the Rays in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-6 righty compiled a career 1-3 record and tossed to a 4.50 ERA over 30 innings at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (Lafayette, Louisiana) from 2020-2021. Angel struck out 35 batters, which was good enough for a 10.5 SO/9. Before collegiate baseball, Angel received the Russell Martin Trophy for being the top prospect in the Quebec Junior Elite League in 2017.

White, 24, officially puts pen to paper with the Titans after being acquired in a trade with the Washington Wild Things. This past summer, the left-hander made 12 professional appearances in relief and went 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA over 13 innings - walking five and striking out nine. Eight of his 12 appearances were scoreless outings, where he issued four walks and recorded seven strikeouts during a stellar span.

A Palm Harbor, Florida product, White attended the University of Mobile (Mobile, Alabama) from 2021-2023. Before turning pro in 2023, White was 6-2 with a career-best 3.76 ERA and fanned 56 in 69.1 innings of work. Over 38 career collegiate appearances (26 starts, 12 in relief), White went 8-8 with a 5.20 ERA in 135 innings - walking 57 and striking out 119.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

