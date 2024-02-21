Grizzlies Add to Pitching Staff with Four Newcomers

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have further enhanced their pitching staff with four newcomers for the upcoming 2024 season.

The first player to sign with the club in the offseason- Dardenne Prairie, Missouri native Clarke Davenport- pitched for the Empire State Greys last summer, and struck out 48 against 29 walks in 36 2/3 innings over 21 appearances and three starts for the Frontier League's travel team. He pitched collegiately at the University of Illinois-Springfield and Indiana University Kokomo before signing with the Greys, and attended Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Another right-hander to join the Grizz this year is Joel Condreay. The 6'3" right-hander from Renton, Washington is coming off five years in the Colorado Rockies organization, where he struck out 16 batters in 13 2/3 innings over 13 games at Class A-Advanced Spokane in 2023. He was a trusted back-end bullpen arm at Single-A Fresno in 2022 as well, posting seven saves, a 24:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a sparkling 1.25 ERA over 20 games and 21 2/3 innings. He was selected by Colorado in the 31st round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Whitworth University in his home state.

Alvery De Los Santos also joins the Grizzlies with affiliated experience, having pitched two seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League in 2017-18. Originally from the Dominican Republic, he signed with the Blue Jays at age 17, and had a 1.71 ERA in seven appearances over 21 innings in 2018. He last pitched for the Roswell Invaders in the Pecos League in 2023, striking out 49 batters and walking 20 in 41 innings spent mostly as a starter.

In addition, the Grizzlies have acquired Tyler Cornett from the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in a trade for catcher Willie Estrada. The right-hander pitched in 23 games for Trois-Rivieres last season, striking out 36 against 17 walks in 28 2/3 innings while also accumulating three saves. The Shallowater, Texas native played his college ball at Division-II West Texas A&M and Cameron University in Oklahoma.

The Grizzlies will release more information on their official player signings for 2024 as the offseason progresses. Follow along with the team on social media (Facebook, X, and Instagram) as well as GatewayGrizzlies.com for updates as the team prepares for an exciting 2024 season!

