Titans Re-Sign Pair of Pitchers

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on contract extensions with left-handed pitchers Jake Dixon and CJ Blowers for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Dixon, 24, emerged as one of the top arms in the Titans' bullpen throughout his nine outings (one start, eight in relief) with the club - going 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA over 16 innings pitched, all while walking seven and striking out ten. Dixon had a .200 opponents average and allowed just one earned run pitching out of the bullpen. Making three appearances in the playoffs, the southpaw factored into the decision in every outing, going 1-1 with a save.

The 6-foot-4 lefty went 16-16 in 63 games (55 starts, eight in relief) with a 5.41 ERA over a five-year college career at Fresno State University (Fresno, California) from 2020-2024. Dixon tossed 83 innings for the Bulldogs in 2024 - returning from injury while ranking fifth in the Mountain West Conference with 85 strikeouts.

Hailing from Fresno, California, Dixon was selected by Cleveland in the 39th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Sanger High School (Sanger, California), but elected not to sign.

Blowers, 28, returns to the club following his professional debut north of the border that helped guide the Titans to the playoffs. In five August starts, the left-hander went 0-1 with a 0.87 ERA in 31 innings - allowing just eight runs (three earned) - and posting a .224 opponents batting average. Blowers did not allow an earned run throughout his first 18.1 innings after joining the Titans and allowed just two more earned runs over his final 12.2 frames of the regular season.

The Federal Way, Washington product began the 2024 summer pitching for the Seattle Blackfins of the Pacific International League - winning Pitcher of the Year and Most Valuable Player. Blowers had previously attended California State University, San Bernardino (San Bernardino, California) - going 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts in 2019.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

