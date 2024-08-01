Titans Make First Trade with Elmira

August 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans announced today the trade of forwards Cooper Eberhardt and Kai Elkie to the Elmira Aviators in exchange for a 2024 tender and conditional 2025 draft selection. It is the first transaction between New Jersey and the expansion Aviators.

Eberhardt, the Naperville, Illinois native, made his NAHL debut last season after coming up through the Chicago Mission program. He scored his first goal at the NAHL Showcase, capping off a three goal first period against Oklahoma. The 6 ¬Â² 2 ¬Â³, 205 lbs winger carved out a role as a player who was hard to play against, finishing the season with 3 goals and 3 assists while leading the Titans with 4 fighting majors.

Elkie, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, joined the Titans after his first season of junior hockey with the Winnipeg Blues of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. He recorded 5 goals and 8 assists in 46 games played, including a pair of goals in December against Philadelphia.

"We want to thank Kai and Cooper for all of their hard work and effort in New Jersey," said Craig Doremus, Head Coach and General Manager of the Titans. He continued, "Both young men represented the organization the right way and have extremely bright futures. Decisions like this are always hard but I think it's a great opportunity for each of those guys. We wish them nothing but the best of luck moving forward and thank them again for everything they have done in a Titans' sweater."

