Titans Down Greys in Sudden Death

August 5, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Zac Westcott on the mound

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Zac Westcott on the mound(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Up 9-0 headed to the ninth, the Ottawa Titans (36-34) allowed nine runs, but managed to take down the Empire State Greys (13-57) 10-9 in Sudden Death on Saturday.

Zac Westcott (ND, 5-5) took the hill for the 17th time and got the side in order on strikes to open up the first. By striking out Jaylen Smith to start the ball game, Westcott joined Gunner Kines and Aaron Ledbetter as the third pitcher in Frontier League history to eclipse 500 career strikeouts.

The offence rolled for three runs over the first three innings. Jamey Smart and Evan Berkey connected with RBIs before an error scored another to make it 3-0.

In the fifth, Evan Berkey's first professional homer highlighted a four-run inning, as the Titans pulled ahead further. A two-run single from AJ Wright in the sixth made it 9-0.

Westcott worked into the ninth for the second-straight outing, seeing a scoreless streak reach 18.1 innings. Josh Sears put the Greys on the board with a two-run homer to knock Westcott out of the game. The right-hander went eight-plus and allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out four.

As Westcott left in line for the win, newcomer Conner Richardson allowed six consecutive singles, leading to six runs. Gleyvin Pineda allowed a run of his own, as the Greys climbed all the way back to tie the contest at nine.

The tenth inning solved nothing, as Grant Larson and Tyler Bryant each did not allow the start-up runner to cross the dish.

Electing to defend in Sudden Death, Nick MacDonald (win, 4-2) held the Greys off the board, helping the Titans exhale to a victory.

In the win, Jamey Smart, AJ Wright, Evan Berkey, and Sicnarf Loopstok each recorded three hits. Jake Sanford recorded his first multi-hit contest since returning to the club.

The Ottawa Titans end their three-game series against the Empire State Greys at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on 2023 single-game tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.