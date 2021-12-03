Titans Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Local Favourite Gabriel Pizza

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that the team has signed a multi-year partnership with local favourite Gabriel Pizza to become the official pizza of the club.

Gabriel Pizza will customize one of five concession booths on the concourse to their very own, in accordance to providing fans top notch service and pizza while attending Titans' home games and events. Proving its engagement with the team, the partnership will see Gabriel Pizza be part of the enhanced in-game entertainment and fun at the ballpark.

"The Ottawa Titans are excited to bring a quality and affordable family entertainment model to the city," said Titans Vice President Regan Katz. "We are committed to bringing forward many new concepts to the ballpark, however, there are some things that shouldn't change. Our partnerships with local businesses are very important to us and aligning with Gabriel Pizza is one of those examples."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Ottawa Titans Baseball Club to the city," explained George Hanna, President of Gabriel Pizza. "The Titans relationship compliments our strong alliances with other sports organizations. Gabriel Pizza will truly be the official pizza of Ottawa sports."

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2022 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

