TinCaps Store Reopens for Election Day Sale

November 2, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps' Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field is reopening, and celebrating by offering fans special deals.

The ballpark store paused its daily operations in March amid the pandemic and as the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was lost. Since then, The Orchard has had limited pop-up hours. However, the team shop is open five days a week again going forward. That includes most Saturdays during Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market at Parkview Field.

"We're glad to be able to give our fans a bit more normalcy as we approach the Thanksgiving and Christmas season," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We hope fans take advantage of the awesome items we have available as well as our sales."

The TinCaps are offering fans who have proof that they voted (example: an "I Voted" sticker) 10% off in-store purchases on Election Day while the store is open from 2-7 p.m. Next week, on Veterans Day, all active military members and veterans, as well as their families, will be eligible for 20% off in-store shopping (with ID).

The team will announce other promotions, including sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, at a later time.

The Orchard features popular brands like Nike and Under Armour. Fans can find everything from hats and sweatshirts to baseball cards, ornaments, and much more. Some of the newest items include limited edition Fernando Tatis Jr. bobbleheads, logoed masks, logoed neck gaiters, patriotic attire, and "Manzanas Luchadoras" (the team's new Hispanic alternate identity) gear.

TinCaps Gift Cards are also available for purchase and can be used toward future tickets, concessions, and in The Orchard.

Meanwhile, fans can continue to shop online 24-7 at

TinCaps.com. (Special edition 2020 commemorative t-shirts are only available via online shopping.)

See below for upcoming store hours.

Note: In accordance with the state's face covering requirement, masks or other face coverings are required to enter the store.

Upcoming TinCaps Team Store Hours

- Monday, Nov. 2 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Tuesday, Nov. 3 (2-7 p.m.)*

- Wednesday, Nov. 4 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Thursday, Nov. 5 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

- Tuesday, Nov. 10 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Wednesday, Nov. 11 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)**

- Thursday, Nov. 12 (12-7 p.m.)

- Friday, Nov. 13 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

- Saturday, Nov. 14 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

- Tuesday, Nov. 17 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Wednesday, Nov. 18 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Thursday, Nov. 19 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Friday, Nov. 20 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

- Saturday, Nov. 21 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

- Monday, Nov. 23 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Tuesday, Nov. 24 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Wednesday, Nov. 25 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

- Friday, Nov. 27 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Saturday, Nov. 28 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

- Tuesday, Dec. 1 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Wednesday, Dec. 2 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

- Thursday, Dec. 3 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

- Friday, Dec. 4 (12-6 p.m.)

- Saturday, Dec. 5 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

- Tuesday, Dec. 8 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

- Wednesday, Dec. 9 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

- Thursday, Dec. 10 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

- Friday, Dec. 11 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

- Saturday, Dec. 12 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

- Tuesday, Dec. 15 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

- Wednesday, Dec. 16 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

- Thursday, Dec. 17 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

- Friday, Dec. 18 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

- Saturday, Dec. 19 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

- Monday, Dec. 21 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

- Tuesday, Dec. 22 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

- Wednesday, Dec. 23 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

- Thursday, Dec. 24 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

- Tuesday, Dec. 29 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

- Wednesday, Dec. 30 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

*Election Day Sale (10% off in-store purchase with proof of voting)

**Veterans Day Sale (20% off in-store purchase with military ID)

Store hours are subject to change.

