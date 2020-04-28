TinCaps Offer Fans Meal Kits to Order

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to launch the TinCaps Family Meal Kits package, available for fans to purchase, starting today. Each package will feature five full meal kits with each meal kit serving 4-5 people. Cooking/reheating instructions from the award-winning executive chefs at Parkview Field will be included.

Orders for family-style meal kits must be placed by 4 p.m. each Monday, with pickup set for Friday of the same week. The TinCap meal kits come with a full menu of ballpark favorites (see below). Once the maximum number of meal kits are reserved, orders will be closed for that week.

"We know a lot of fans aren't just missing the baseball at Parkview Field, but the entire ballpark experience, especially our delicious food," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. "This is an effort for us to continue serving our fans as best as we can during a unique time. We hope this is an option that can also help make life easier for some when it comes to eating at home."

For the initial meal kit week, orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 4 and can be picked up on Friday, May 8 at Parkview Field's Diamond Lot (the parking lot immediately to the south of the ballpark off of Brackenridge St.).

The TinCaps Family Meal Kit Package is $185.00 (tax included).

The TinCaps have partnered with Parkview Health so that the public can donate a TinCaps Family Meal Kit for a healthcare worker and their family.

"We hope that these meal kits can take something off the 'to do' list for these men and women that are focused on the health and well-being of our community during these challenging circumstances," Limmer said. "A donation means a Parkview healthcare worker's family can enjoy a week's worth of meals as a small 'thank you' from our appreciative community."

TINCAPS FAMILY MEAL KITS

Meal Kit #1

- 2 lbs. of taco meat

- 2 lbs. of chicken mole

- Mexican rice with chorizo

- Tortilla shells

- Salsa and shredded cheese

Meal Kit #2

- 4 jumbo all-beef hot dogs

- 4 beer brats

- 3 jumbo soft pretzels

- Mac and cheese

Meal Kit #3

- Pulled pork sliders

- Baked beans

- Vegetable medley

Meal Kit #4

- 2 lbs. of BBQ brisket

- Green beans

- Potato salad

Meal Kit #5

- 4 marinated grilled chicken breast

- Herb roasted red potatoes

- Vegetable medley

- Dinner rolls

Also Includes...

- 5 souvenir cups

- 5 souvenir helmets

- 12 cookies

- 12 brownies

- 12-pack of soda

- Large bag of potato chips

- Large bag of tortilla chips

