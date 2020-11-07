Time Is Running out on the Shorebirds Undefeated Champions Pack

Time is running out for you to join the party as your Delmarva Shorebirds are 2020 Undefeated Champions! Celebrate with us by pre-ordering your very own exclusive 2020 Season That Never Was Pack to commemorate this year.

The pack includes an Undefeated Champions T-Shirt, a 2020 Season Ticket Book, (2) Commemorative Tickets, (2) 2020 Pocket Schedules, a 2020 Team Photo, and a 2020 SAL Logo Ball. The best part, you can get all of this for just $35!

To join the party and pre-order this commemorative pack, please click on the button below that will direct you to our online Flock Shop. Don't wait too long either as quantities are limited and are selling fast!

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at 410-219-3112 or by email at [email protected] Thank you for your support of the Shorebirds and we are looking forward to celebrating with you back at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in 2021!

