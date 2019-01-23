Timber Rattlers to Host Job Fair on February 25

January 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers need some new team members for their new season! If you are fun-loving and ready to get to work, you could be part our game-day staff for this season. The Rattlers are hosting a Job Fair for prospective employees on Monday, February 25 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Timber Rattlers will be accepting applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, seasonal, game day positions during the job fair. Here is a complete listing of jobs available this season:

Stadium Operations and Customer Service Game Day/Evening Positions:

- Custodial Crew - Responsible for cleaning the stadium following games, special events, banquets, etc. and as needed throughout the stadium.

- Snake Pit Team Store - The Timber Rattlers merchandise store is in need of helpful workers.

- Security - Responsible for fan safety. Must be over 21, with some experience.

- Ticket Sellers - Prepare and sell all game day and advance tickets via phone, mail, and window with an emphasis on efficiency, accuracy, and service. Responsible for all accounting of ticket inventory, including coupons, vouchers and promotional tickets. Computer literate due to ticketing software.

- Ticket Takers - Scan tickets and welcome fans as they enter the ballpark.

- Ushers - Responsibilities include pre-game prep, greeting and assisting fans to their seats, watch crowd for problems or injuries during game, assist fans safely out at the end of the game.

Concessions Game Day/Evening Positions:

- Kitchen managers, Cooks & Kitchen Staff - Primary responsibilities include planning, preparation and cooking of meals for baseball games, banquet events and special events. A basic understanding of the food service industry is preferred but not necessary. These individuals will need to be available for both day and night baseball games during the week and weekends so a flexible schedule is important. Availability starting in April.

- Servers - Looking for those who are interested working PM's and weekends but availability during the daytime is a plus. Must be 18, with some server experience. Completion of liquor license course a plus but not required. Availability starting in April.

- Bartenders - Flexible with hours, but primarily looking for those who are interested working PM's and weekends. Availability during the daytime is a plus. Must be 18, experience preferred but not required. Must complete liquor license course in order to sell beer. Availability starting in April.

- Hawkers - Must be able to carry 50+ lbs. up and down stairs. Looking for workers 18 years of age and older, but exceptions may be made. Must complete liquor license course to sell beer. Availability starting in April.

- Picnic Staff - Must be able to lift 50+ lbs. with help of others on staff. Looking for workers 18 years of age and older, but exceptions may be made. Availability starting in April.

- Picnic Lead - Individual must be able to successfully run picnics throughout the stadium. Food & beverage experience required along with understanding of buffets. Must be available majority of games throughout the season. Availability starting in April.

- Concession Stand Server - Responsible for the distribution of food and beverage out of concession or kiosks. Must be able to work day games, must be 18 or older.

- Concession Stand Register Operator - Primary responsibilities include taking food and beverage orders, cash handling, and customer interaction. Must be able to work day games, doesn't necessarily need to be over 18, and should be comfortable on computers.

- Concession Stand Runner - Individuals are required to keep food and beverage product replenished during baseball games. Required to lift half barrels (161lbs) on occasion. The job also includes frequent walking and standing for extended periods of time.

All concession positions are primarily nights/weekends but have 1st shift hours available occasionally.

In addition the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Fox Club banquet facility is looking for year-round, part-time employees in the following areas:

- Bartenders -day availability (at least one with lead bartender potential)- immediate start

- Runners - frequent walking and standing for extended periods of time, able to lift and carry up to 50 pounds - immediate start

- Dishwashers - mostly summer hours

- Servers - Provide excellent food and beverage service for banquet events, assist with set-up of tables, linens, chairs, etc. for full service of banquet events and maintain back of house, front of house, and side work duties for productivity of banquet events - summer hours

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out their application before arrival at the job fair. Applications are available at the Timber Rattlers Front Office, or a downloadable application can be found online at this link to the Timber Rattlers website. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by April 6, 2019. Interested applicants should come prepared to interview with a Timber Rattlers staff member and bring a photo ID and Social Security Card.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Timber Rattlers offer a fun-filled atmosphere and a unique employee experience for the summer months. The Rattlers are an equal opportunity employer.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2019 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 4. Wisconsin's home opener is Saturday, April 6 at 4:05pm against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The schedule for the 2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game to ten-game packages, or group outings for the season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com. Individual game tickets for 2019 will go on sale on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00am.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.