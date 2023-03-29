Timber Rattlers Announce New Beers and New Food Items for 2023

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium isn't the only renovation in store for Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans. The food menus at the concession stands are receiving new creations to tempt your taste buds. Plus, there are going to be some new alcoholic drinks on tap for those of legal drinking age when the new season starts!

The Show Sandwich, a creation of fried chicken breast topped with melted Wisconsin cheddar and bacon cherry jam served on sourdough and winner of the 2023 Food Fight, will be available in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club and in the main stand on the third base concourse. Fowl Pole joins the Show Sandwich in both locations. The Fowl Pole is ten boneless chicken wings served on a skewer with a side of ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

Here are a few new food items that will only be available in the Fox Club.

Big Foot: A 12-inch quesadilla with your choice of chicken, spicy beef, or BBQ pulled pork. Served with a side of salsa, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Garlic Bread BLT: Classic BLT served on three slices of garlic bread

Buffalo Blue Burger: A 1/3-pound burger topped with buffalo blue cheese sauce and bacon

Cheesy Pretzel Sticks: Soft pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese

Chicken Pesto Flatbread Pizza: Topped with grilled chicken, pesto, and mozzarella cheese

The Hot Corner at the end of the third base concourse introduces Full Count Sliders. Fans may select two or three of the following mouth-watering sliders:

Hawaiian Slider is a slider burger with pineapple, ham, and Swiss cheese

Pig Mac Slider, BBQ pulled pork and mac & cheese

Crunchy Onion Slider is a slider burger with bacon, cheddar cheese, and French's onions

Classic Pork Slider, BBQ pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese

Mini Fang Venom is a slider burger with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos

Funnel Cake Nacho Fries are set to make their debut and will be sold at the nacho kiosk. This dish is funnel cake fries served in a helmet topped with your choice of protein and your favorite classic nacho toppings.

Poppin' Popcorn & Popcorn Chicken, a triple-mix popcorn served in a souvenir helmet topped with popcorn chicken and garlic parmesan seasoning will be available in the main concession stand on the first base concourse.

Fans aged 21 and older will need something to wash down all that incredible food and here are some of the new selections from which to choose.

New beers on tap in tap in the concessions stands are Bell's Oberon, Busch Light, Hop Valley Stash Panda, and Fox River Blu Shandy.

Leinenkugels is adding their Honey Lemon Light to the options in the Lodge on the first base side of the stadium.

Beer kiosks around the stadium are adding cans of Freaky Tiki, Bell's Two Hearted IPA, New Belgium Juicy Haze IPA, Fox River Blu Shandy, 3 Sheeps Lemongrass Pilsner, and Clubtails Screwdriver.

Two new products from Stillmank - Blue Pils and Door County Dry Cider - will be at Brews on Third.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2023 season at Beloit on Friday, April 7. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

