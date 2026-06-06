CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Tim White Grabs His First TD as a Blue Bomber!: CFL

Published on June 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Zach Collaros finds Tim White in the end zone for his first touchdown in a Blue Bombers uniform.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 5, 2026


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