Tim Bogar Named Sod Poodles Manager for 2024 Season

January 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks Player Development Staff are excited to announce the on-field staff for the 2024 season. Tim Bogar, a three-time Minor League Manager of the Year has been named the third manager in Sod Poodles franchise history. Tom Gorzelanny will return as pitching coach while Terrmel Sledge begins his second season as the hitting coach for the Sod Poodles. Ronnie Gajownik will serve as the bench coach to complete the staff. Connor Oates will serve as the athletic trainer and Ryan Harrel will lead strength and conditioning.

Bogar, 57, begins his first season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after spending the last six seasons with the Washington Nationals. He joined the Nationals staff in 2018 as the first base coach under Dave Martinez and held that position during the Nationals World Series Championship in 2019. He served as the Nationals bench coach for each of the last four seasons. Bogar's Major League coaching experience also includes stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners.

"I am so grateful to Shaun Larkin and the Diamondbacks for this exciting opportunity," says Bogar. "It's no secret that the Sod Poodles are a first-class organization, and I am proud to become a part of it and the Amarillo community. Working with young players is a passion of mine and I am eager to engage with my players to teach and learn from them. I look forward to getting to know my coaching and support staff and utilize their strengths so that together we can continue to build on the excellence the Diamondbacks and Sod Poodles are known for."

"We are ecstatic to have Bogie lead our Double-A affiliate in Amarillo," says Arizona Diamondbacks Director of Player Development, Shaun Larkin. "His knowledge of the game, care for the players and impact on our staff is unparalleled. Most importantly, he is a man of character and integrity. He will be an incredible representative for the Diamondbacks organization and the Sod Poodle community will be proud to have him as a leader of the clubhouse."

"We could not be more excited to have Tim join and lead our Amarillo Sod Poodles Team," says Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "His resume and experience speaks for itself and shows a real love of the game. In addition, his wide-ranging experience at both the Major and Minor League levels is exactly the kind of leader young players seek in their journey through the minors to ultimately reach their goal of Major League Baseball. I know our Amarillo fans and community will welcome Tim with open arms when the team arrives for the 2024 season."

Bogar began his minor league managerial career in 2004 with the Greeneville Astros in the Appalachian League where he led the Astros then Rookie-Level club to a league championship and 41-26 regular season record while earning his first Manager of the Year Award. He was then promoted to manage the Astros' Low-Class A affiliate, the Lexington Legends in the South Atlantic League where he managed the club to a league-best 82-57 record and was named the SAL Manager of the Year. In 2006, Bogar was named the manager for Double-A Akron in the Cleveland organization, guiding the Aeros to a 167-116 regular season record and two championship appearances in the Eastern League in two seasons. After an 87-55 record in his first season in Akron in 2006, Bogar was once again tabbed Manager of the Year, his third in as many years across three different leagues in the minors. During his time in Akron, Bogar was selected to coach in the MLB All-Star Futures Game both in 2006 and 2007.

After five seasons (2008-12) as a Major League coach, Bogar was hired to manage the Arkansas Travelers in 2013. His only previous stop in the Texas League resulted in a 73-66 regular season record and a second-half championship for the Travelers as they earned a trip to the Texas League Championship series. After one season with the Travelers, Bogar was hired by the Texas Rangers to be the bench coach for the 2014 season and was named interim manager for the Rangers late in the season, going 14-8 over the final 22 games.

Prior to joining the Washington Nationals staff, Bogar served as a special assistant to the General Manager of the Los Angeles Angels in 2015 and then served two seasons as the bench coach for the Seattle Mariners.

Gorzelanny, 41, returns as the pitching coach for the Sod Poodles for a second season, his third overall as a pitching coach in the D-backs organization. Gorzelanny (pronounced Gor-ze-LAHN-ee) helped guide the Sod Poodles pitching staff to the Texas League Championship in 2023, and a franchise-best 77 wins during the regular season. He had a 12-year MLB career, including 314 games and 121 starts between the Pittsburg Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, and Cleveland before retiring in 2017.

Sledge, 46, also returns to Amarillo for his second season as the hitting coach for the Sod Poodles. In 2023, the Sod Poodles finished with the highest team average in all of Double-A, hitting .271 as a team while also ending the season with the most hits (1,274), runs scored (823), and total bases (2,168) in Double-A. The club also finished second in doubles (249) and fifth in triples (33). The 2023 Sod Poodles led the Texas League and broke the single-season franchise record with 193 home runs hit a season ago. 2024 will mark his second season as a coach in the D-backs organization.

Gajownik, 30, will serve as bench coach for Amarillo after being in a similar role for part of the 2022 season for the Sod Poodles. Gajownik (pronounced Gah-jow-nick). She began her role in the D-backs organization as a video assistant in High-A Hillsboro during the 2021 season before moving into a coaching role ahead of the 2022 season. After beginning that season in the Arizona Complex League, she was assigned to Amarillo halfway through the 2022 season and served as the first base coach and worked primarily with the outfielders for the remainder of 2022. After coaching in the Arizona Fall League, Gajownik was named manager for the Hillsboro Hops in 2023 as the first woman to manage at the High-A level.

Oates enters his second season with the D-backs after serving as the athletic trainer for Low-A Visalia in 2023. He earned his bachelor's degree in athletic training from The Ohio State University before going on to get his master's degree in exercise and sports science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he served as an athletic trainer for the football and fencing teams.

Harrel enters his third season with the D-backs as a strength and conditioning coach, spending the last two years in Low-A Visalia and High-A Hillsboro. From Cashion, Oklahoma, Harrel earned his degree in Kinesiology from the University of Central Oklahoma.

After guiding the Sod Poodles to their second Texas League Championship in franchise history, the most wins in a single season, and becoming Amarillo's all-time winningest manager, Shawn Roof has been assigned as a coach for Triple-A Reno in 2024.

The reigning Texas League Champions will open the 2024 season at HODGETOWN against the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres) on Friday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. For the most up-to-date information regarding the 2024 Sod Poodles season, including tickets, promotions, and other ballpark events, follow the Sod Poodles social media on X, Facebook, and Instagram @SodPoodles.

A breakdown of the entire 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks Player Development Staff can be found online at www.dbacks.com or through their various social media channels (@Dbacks).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.