Sod Poodles Announce Brand New Soddies Value Options for 2026 Season

Published on March 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced the addition of Soddies Value Options prior to the 2026 season. The Soddies Value Options allow fans the opportunity to enjoy an unmatched ballpark experience in an even more affordable way at HODGETOWN for the upcoming season.

Newly introduced for 2026, the Soddies Value Options have been created in the interest of providing a top-tier experience at HODGETOWN for fans who desire more affordable options at the ballpark, whether it be through individual ticket prices or concessions prices. These options are intended to make for a more convenient experience for fans on a budget who wish to be a part of the best that HODGETOWN has to offer.

"We're thrilled to offer these new value options for all of our fans," said Sod Poodles President & General Manager, Tony Ensor. "We have an incredible atmosphere here at the ballpark, and we want that experience to be available to everyone. The Soddies Value Options enhance accessibility for fans across the Texas Panhandle and beyond, ensuring the magic of HODGETOWN can be shared with as many people as possible."

For select Sod Poodles home games in 2026, a limited quantity of some of the best seats in the ballpark will be available at $10 per ticket plus applicable fees with no minimum purchase necessary. Soddies Value Seats can now be purchased online HERE or by visiting the Individual Ticketing page at sodpoodles.com. In addition to the dynamic concessions menus available at every single game, all fans will also have the option to purchase Soddies Value Meals at HODGETOWN concessions stands with the ability to select from the following combinations:

Value Meal #1 | $9.99

Hot Dog

Popcorn

16 oz. Drink

Value Meal #2 | $11.99

Nachos

16 oz. Drink

Value Meal #3 | $9.99

Hot Dog

12 oz. Beer

Value Meal #4 | $14.99

Classic Burger

Kettle Chips

16 oz. Drink

Value Meal #5 | $40.00

Four (4) Hot Dogs

Four (4) Small Drinks

Two (2) Popcorns

Information and pricing for all Soddies Value Meals will be posted outside concession stands at HODGETOWN. For more information regarding Soddies Value Seats, please reach the box office by calling (806) 803-9547 or by sending an email to tickets@sodpoodles.com.

Opening Day for the Sod Poodles falls on Friday, April 3 with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). Individual tickets start as low as $8 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling the box office. For the most up-to-date information on the Sod Poodles, visit sodpoodles.com, or follow the Sod Poodles on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







Texas League Stories from March 18, 2026

Sod Poodles Announce Brand New Soddies Value Options for 2026 Season - Amarillo Sod Poodles

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