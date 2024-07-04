Tiffany Hayes Officially Listed as 3×3 Olympian, Will Compete for Azerbaijan in Paris

July 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







MIES, Switzerland - FIBA officially announced that Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes, who became a naturalized Azerbaijani citizen in 2015 in order to play 3×3 hoops for the small nation at the 2015 European Games, has been named to the 2024 Azerbaijan Olympic 3×3 Team that will compete in Paris.

In addition to Hayes, the 2024 Azerbaijan 3×3 Olympic Team is comprised of Alexandra Mollenhauer, Dina Ulyanova and Marcedes Walker.

The Olympic 3×3 tournament will feature eight teams competing in a round-robin format in the preliminary round. Azerbaijan opens play against Spain on July 30 and goes up against the defending Olympic gold medalist USA on July 31 before facing France and Germany on Aug. 1, Australia and China on Aug. 2 and concluding preliminary play against Canada on Aug. 3. The top six teams advance to the medal round, with the top 2 teams advancing directly to the semifinals. The quarterfinal play-in games, featuring seeds Nos. 4 versus 5 and Nos. 3 versus 6 will be played Aug. 3 and the semifinals and medal games will be contested on Aug. 5.

Hayes led Azerbaijan to its berth into the 3×3 Olympic tournament by claiming gold at the first 2024 FIBA 3×3 Universality Tournament held April 12-14 in Hong Kong. Hayes was named MVP of the 3×3 Olympic qualifier after averaging a team-high 6.5 ppg (5th best in the tournament).

3×3 is played on a half court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams clear the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals, 2-pointers behind the arc or free throws is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins. If the game is tied at the end of regulation play, the first team to score 2 points in overtime is the winner.

Azerbaijan 3×3 Olympic Schedule / NBC Coverage

Date Time Opponent How to Watch

July 30 12 pm Spain NBC Digital Only

July 31 12:30 pm USA E!

Aug. 1 3:30 am France NBC Digital Only

9:30 am Germany NBC Digital Only

Aug. 2 3:30 am Australia NBC Digital Only

8:30 am China NBC Digital Only

Aug. 3 8:30 am Canada NBC Digital Only

12:30 pm Play-In/Quarterfinals (4 vs 5) NBC Digital Only

1:05 pm Play-In/Quarterfinals (3 vs 6) NBC Digital Only

Aug. 5 8:30 am Semifinals: 1 vs QF1 winner USA

9:30 am Semifinals: 2 vs QF3 winner USA

12 pm Bronze Medal Game E!

1:30 pm Gold Medal Game NBC

