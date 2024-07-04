Sparks Sign Guard Crystal Dangerfield to Hardship Contract

July 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Los Angeles Sparks announced today it has signed guard Crystal Dangerfield to a 7-day hardship contract.

In five WNBA seasons with the Lynx, Fever, Liberty, Wings and Dream, the 5-foot-5 guard has averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds, while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from distance. In 2020 she was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Dangerfield was selected 16th overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2020 draft out of the University of Connecticut where she made three Final Four appearances with the Huskies.

