Tiffany Hayes, Azerbaijan 3×3 Olympic Team Take China in OT, Fall to Australia

August 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PARIS - Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes and the Azerbaijan 3×3 Olympic Team (2-4) split their 2 games on Friday. Azerbaijan came from behind for a 21-19 overtime win over China (2-4) after being outmatched by Australia (4-2) 21-12 earlier in the day. Hayes was her team's leading scorer and rebounder in each game, averaging 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Azerbaijan found itself trailing China most of the contest and was behind by 6 points, 17-11, with 2:30 on the clock. But Azerbaijan didn't let up and closed to 19-17 with 25 seconds remaining. A 2-point buzzer-beater by Hayes sent the game into overtime. Nine seconds into the extra time, Alexandra Mollenhauer hit a 2-pointer to give the Azerbaijanis their second victory of the Games. Hayes finished with game-highs of 11 points and 5 rebounds.

In the first game of the day, Australia quickly went up 7-1. Azerbaijan couldn't recover, and the game ended at the 8:00 mark when Australia scored at the line to make it 21-12. Hayes led her side with 6 points and 5 rebounds.

Azerbaijan caps preliminary play against Canada (3-2) on Aug. 3 at 8:30 am PT. The game will be streamed on Peacock.

3×3 is played on a half court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams clear the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals, 2-pointers behind the arc or free throws is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins. If the game is tied at the end of regulation play, the first team to score 2 points in overtime is the winner.

