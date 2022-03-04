Tickets on Sale Now for 2022 Shuckers' Home Games

BILOXI, MS - Individual tickets for all 69 Biloxi Shuckers home games for the 2022 season are on sale now to the public.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively online at Biloxishuckers.com or through Ticketmaster. Tickets start as low as $8 and fans can save $3 per ticket by buying tickets in advance.

As they did in 2021, the Shuckers are utilizing digital ticketing for the 2022 season. With digital tickets, fans can purchase the exact seats they want on their device and can keep their tickets on their mobile device for easy use at the gate. Fans do have the option to print their tickets at home if they would prefer to bring a physical ticket to the game. Additionally, tickets can be easily transferred from one person to another through either email, text or their Ticketmaster account.

Some of the highlights of the schedule include Opening Day on April 12, Easter Sunday on April 17 and a July 3 Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza. The Shuckers' 2022 promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

The Biloxi Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Prior to the start of the Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic, a Top 25 college baseball matchup on March 8 and 9 as the defending national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Suites are sold out for both games, but individual tickets are available for both games at biloxishuckers.com.

