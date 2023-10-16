Tickets on Sale for Charlotte's First-Ever Outdoor Pro Hockey Game

October 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







It's Charlotte's first-ever outdoor professional hockey game and it's happening right here at Truist Field on January 13th, 2024. Featuring the Charlotte Checkers and the Rochester Americans, the Queen City Outdoor Classic is the can't-miss event of the winter, and we want you to join us!

The details:

The Charlotte Checkers, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Florida Panthers, are taking on the Rochester Americans, the Buffalo Sabres AHL affiliate in the 2024 Queen City Outdoor Classic.

The game will take place at in Uptown Charlotte at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. but we've got way more than just hockey happening. Post-game fireworks, fantastic food, and unforgettable fun will highlight the night, plus we will have pre-game festivities to be announced at a later date! Stay tuned.

Why outdoor hockey?

In the South it isn't as commonly seen, but outdoor hockey is a tradition that spans decades in both the American and National Hockey Leagues.

The first outdoor NHL game was played in 2003 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers (sounds pretty chilly in Canada, eh?) but the most recent outdoor game played in the NHL was actually right here in the Tarheel State. On February 18th, 2023 the Carolina Hurricanes faced the Washington Capitals in front of a sold-out Carter-Finley Stadium crowd in Raleigh, North Carolina.

To say the game was a success is an understatement. It's no secret anymore that so many Southerners love hockey, so we decided to bring an outdoor game back to NC at the American Hockey League level. After all, each outdoor AHL game dating back to the first one in 2010 has been played up North, so why not bring the party down here?

Where can I get my tickets?

Right here! Tickets are on sale now and they are going FAST. Don't wait, act now and grab your seats for the 2024 Queen City Outdoor Classic. Check out the image below for seating options and prices.

What about the sweaters?

Back in September, the Charlotte Checkers crew came out to Truist Field to unveil the throwback sweaters the team will wear for the outdoor game. Paying tribute to the rich hockey history in Charlotte and nodding at some of the past styles of the Charlotte Knights, the white jerseys with red detailing give off a classic, timeless look perfect for an outdoor game.

Other questions?

We know you might have a few other questions, so click here for more information and follow us on social media @KnightsBaseball.

It's almost time for outdoor hockey. We'll see you all soon!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.