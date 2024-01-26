Tickets Now on Sale for Alabama vs. Belmont at Toyota Field

MADISON, Alabama - The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will take on the Belmont Bruins at Toyota Field on Tuesday, March 26th and tickets are on sale now to the general public. First pitch is set for 6:05 P.M. and all gates will open at 4:30 P.M.

Tickets start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for reserved box seats via in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field, or by phone at 256-325-1403 ext. 1.

"The atmosphere was phenomenal last year when the Tide came to town." said Trash Pandas General Manager, Garrett Fahrmann. "We're looking forward to more of the same in 2024 from both the Alabama and Belmont fans."

Following an NCAA Super Regionals appearance last season, Alabama is preseason ranked 19th in the country according to https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fD1Baseball.com&c=E,1,iFE1Sm9EUJglEysp07jwv1rHEs87gvHk9zdHeekO2GaizgWo75Ds6onzLTgrX7qhiGNOlIXsK52MmeYTyU1JgM2rHkXPiR3jMjZ7WAa9bZOwoiGM5eM,&typo=1 Belmont finished 7th in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2023.

Toyota Field is a cashless venue, and a clear-bag policy will be in effect. Parking passes are available at Spaces are $6.75 in advance and increase to $10 the day of the game. Additional details are available at the event of inclement weather, the game would be made up at the same time on Wednesday, March 27th.

Toyota Field is also hosting a game between Auburn and Troy on March 12th, in addition to local high school contests to be announced in the coming weeks at additional media information, please contact Lindsey Knupp.

