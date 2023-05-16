Tickets for 2023 Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Finals on Sale Now

May 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades announced today that single game tickets for the 2023 Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Finals presented by Lexus of Southwest Florida are on sale now. Games One, Two & Three of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. Newfoundland Growlers can be purchased at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.

Game 1 - Friday, May 19th at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, May 20th at 7:00 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 3 - Monday, May 22nd at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena

Game 4 - At Newfoundland, Thursday, May 25th at 5:30 PM

Game 5 (If Necessary) - At Newfoundland, Sunday, May 28th at 2:30 PM

Game 6 (If Necessary) - At Newfoundland, Tuesday, May 30th at 5:30 PM

Game 7 (If Necessary) - At Newfoundland, Wednesday, May 31st at 5:30 PM

PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 3

Tier 1 (Glass) $73.00

Tier 2 (Club) $50.00

Tier 3 (Premium) $43.00

Tier 4 (Terrace) $30.00

PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 3

Tier 1 (Glass) $65.00

Tier 2 (Club) $46.00

Tier 3 (Premium) $35.00

Tier 4 (Terrace) $25.00

To learn more about pricing, call, or text the Everblades Front Office at (239) 948-7825.

---

JOIN THE FUN

2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Tickets are now on sale. Join the Blades in their pursuit to defend the title! To learn more, call or text (239) 948-7825.

The 2023-24 season ticket plans are on sale now! Become a Blades 365 Member for the 2023-24 season and enjoy incredible savings and benefits! To view the Blades 365 Membership savings, benefits and options click HERE.

Group Packages are available for a group of 10 or more! Everblades put the FUN in FUNdraising! There is no handling of money or tickets and no limit to the amount of money your group can make with the Everblades easy-to-run online Fundraiser! For more information, or to reserve a Fundraiser Night at an Everblades regular season home game, call or text (239) 948-7825.

Grab the newest and hottest Everblades merchandise by checking out the entire collection that is available online by visiting shop.floridaeverblades.com or at the Hertz Arena Pro Shop!

ECHL Stories from May 16, 2023

