Idaho Steelheads Conference Finals Games One and Two Tickets on Sale Now

May 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) has announced that tickets for games one and two of the Western Conference Finals vs. the Toledo Walleye are on sale NOW. Click HERE to purchase.

The Steelheads will host the Walleye for game one on Saturday, May 20th at 7:10 p.m. and game two Sunday, May 21st at 4:10 p.m. Tickets start at just $19. Tickets can also be purchased at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online at idahosteelheads.com, or by calling the Steelheads box office at 208-331-TIXS.

The full Conference Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - vs. Toledo Saturday, May 20th at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 2 - vs. Toledo Sunday, May 21st at 4:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 3 - at Toledo Wednesday, May 24th at 5:15 p.m. (MT)

Game 4 - at Toledo Friday, May 26th at 5:15 p.m. (MT)

Game 5 - at Toledo Saturday, May 27th at 5:15 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 6 - vs. Toledo Tuesday, May 30th at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 7 - vs. Toledo Wednesday, May 31st at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

