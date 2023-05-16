Growlers vs. Everblades ECF Full Schedule Set

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, have announced their full schedule for the 2023 Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Final where they will face the Florida Everblades.

The Newfoundland Growlers who hold home ice advantage in the series, will start on the road in Florida for three games before the series shifts to the Mary Brown's Centre for games 4 through 7 starting on Thursday, May 25th at 7 pm.

This marks the second straight season the Growlers and Everblades face off in the Eastern Conference Final and the third time in five years -- in both prior meetings the winner of this matchup has gone on to lift the Kelly Cup.

The full Eastern Conference Final schedule is below:

Newfoundland Growlers vs. Florida Everblades

Game 1 - Friday, May 19 @ Florida - 9 PM NST

Game 2 - Saturday, May 20 @ Florida - 8:30 PM NST

Game 3 - Monday, May 22 @ Florida - 9 PM NST

Game 4 - Thursday, May 25 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST

Game 5 - Sunday, May 28 @ Newfoundland - 4 PM NST*

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 30 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST*

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 31 @ Newfoundland - 7 PM NST*

*If Necessary

Round three playoff tickets are now available in person at the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at nlgrowlers.com/playoffs.

