Tickets Available for Saturday Afternoon

June 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





It's a Saturday doubleheader! Join us at the ballpark all day on Saturday June 20 as the Mandan Flickertails host to the Bismarck Bull Moose.

The first game will begin at 12:35pm and the second game will begin at 7:05pm. Both games will feature our Fetzer Electric noisemaker giveaways! Tickets are available for the afternoon game here. The night game is sold out.

So come on down, bring the family and get a summer tan in the afternoon and stick around for a Saturday sunset behind the field in the evening! Gates open an hour and a half before first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.