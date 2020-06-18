Flickertails Earn First Win over Bull Moose

The Mandan Flickertails secured their first win of the season with a 9-6 victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose. This was the Flickertails' third game and the Bull Moose's first.

Jake Hansen led the team with three hits, and Damone Hale added two in the leadoff spot. Cole Elvis doubled twice for the Flickertails and Ben Rushing had four RBIs.

Mandan's starting pitcher Tyler Stretchay struck out four Bull Moose in 3.1 IP and had the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch, blazing 91 on the radar gun.

Closer Brain Craven showed quick reflexes with the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game, aiding in two of the final outs on two hard comebackers.

Four different Bull Moose collected two hits each - Calen Schwabe, Lorenze Debrecht, Noah Hemphill, and Jake Shier.

The Bull Moose will look for their first win tomorrow when they host the Larks at 7:05 p.m. The Flickertails are back in action on Friday June 19 against the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m. All games are played at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

