Tickets Available for Free Family Day Sunday

(WINDSOR, ON) - The Windsor Express are excited to announce that FREE bowl tickets are now available at the WFCU Centre Box Office for their upcoming Family Day Sunday Game, presented by Shan Hasan from KW Signature Realty, taking place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the WFCU Centre.

The Express will face the Glass City Wranglers at the WFCU Centre, with a 3:00pm tip-off, in what promises to be an exciting afternoon of entertainment.

As part of the Family Day Sunday celebration, FREE bowl tickets are available to the Windsor-Essex community and must be picked up in-person at the WFCU Centre Box Office during the following hours of operation:

Thursday, February 12: 11:00am - 8:00pm

Friday, February 13: 11:00am - 3:00pm

Saturday, February 14: 9:00am - 2:00pm

Sunday, February 15: 9:30am - 3:00pm

Prior to the game, the Windsor Express and KW Signature Realty will host a Parents vs. Kids Basketball Camp from 9:00am to 10:30am for youth ages 5-13 and their parents. Participants will take part in skills and drills, followed by a scrimmage alongside Express coaching staff and players. Families can register online at www.windsorexpress.ca.

This Family Day Sunday game is proudly supported by community partners Milk - Dairy Farmers of Ontario, Sandwich Teen Action Group, and JP Thomson Architects, helping create a memorable experience for local families.







