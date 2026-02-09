Free Family Day Sunday Game

Published on February 9, 2026 under National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada)

(WINDSOR, ON) - The Windsor Express are excited to announce their Family Day Sunday Game, presented by Shan Hasan from KW Signature Realty, taking place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the WFCU Centre.

This special event will feature a matchup between the Windsor Express and the Glass City Wranglers, with a 3:00pm tip-off.

The day promises to be a memorable experience for the Windsor-Essex community, with FREE bowl tickets available, making this an accessible and enjoyable afternoon for families. Tickets can be obtained in-person only at the WFCU Centre Box Office during the following hours of operation: -¢

Wednesday, February 11: 11:00am - 8:00pm -¢

Thursday, February 12: 11:00am - 8:00pm -¢

Friday, February 13: 11:00am - 3:00pm -¢

Saturday, February 14: 9:00am - 2:00pm -¢

Sunday, February 15: 9:30am - 3:00pm

A limited number of tickets are available, with a limit of six tickets per person. For fans looking to secure the ultimate game-day experience, courtside tickets are also available for purchase online at wfcu-centre.com. This Family Day Sunday game is proudly supported by community partners Milk - Dairy Farmers of Ontario, Sandwich Teen Action Group, and JP Thomson Architects.

Prior to the game, the Windsor Express and KW Signature Realty will be hosting a Parents vs. Kids Basketball Camp from 9:00am to 10:30am for youth ages 5-13 and their parents. Both parents and kids will engage in skills and drills, followed by a scrimmage alongside Express coaching staff and players, creating a fun and interactive on-court experience for the entire family. Families can register online at www.windsorexpress.ca.

Fans can also look forward to exciting giveaways and entertainment, making it the perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon during the Family Day long weekend.

QUOTES:

Dartis Willis, President and CEO, Windsor Express: "We are excited to welcome families from across Windsor-Essex to the WFCU Centre for our Family Day Sunday Game. Events like this allow us to bring the community together through basketball, fun, and shared experiences."

Shan Hasan, Broker of Record, KW Signature Realty: "At KW Signature Realty, giving back to the community is at the heart of what we do. Supporting the Windsor Express Family Day Sunday Game and Parents vs. Kids Basketball Camp allows us to bring families together in a positive, engaging environment, and we are proud to help create lasting memories for local families."







