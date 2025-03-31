Express Advance to Semi-Finals in 2025 BSL Playoffs

March 31, 2025 - National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada)

Windsor Express News Release







(WINDSOR, ON) - The Windsor Express are thrilled to announce they have secured their second-place seeding in the 2025 BSL Playoffs and are advancing directly to the semi-finals (Round 2). With the top two teams, automatically earning a bye in the first round, the Express are now set for an exciting best-of-five series, with their opponent to be determined.

Playoff Dates and Schedule:

- Game 1: Thursday, April 3rd at 7:00PM - WFCU Centre

- Game 2: Sunday, April 6th at 2:00PM - WFCU Centre

- Game 5: Date TBD (if necessary)

As the regular season has wrapped up, the Windsor Express are fully focused on bringing the BSL Championship back home to Windsor. Fans can purchase tickets for these thrilling matchups now, either online or in-person at the WFCU Centre Box Office. Ticket prices start at just $25.

The team invites fans to cheer on the Express every step of the way, as they aim for victory in the 2025 playoffs. All Aboard! One Track. One Destination.

