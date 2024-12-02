Express Announce Special Guest for Season Opener

December 2, 2024 - National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada)

The Windsor Express are excited to announce that legendary Detroit Tigers player Willie Horton will be the special guest for the team's 2024-25 Basketball Super League season opener on December 6. The Express will host the Sudbury Five at 7pm in what promises to be an unforgettable night of sports action and celebration.

Willie Horton is a baseball icon whose impact on the Detroit Tigers and the community extends far beyond the diamond. A right-handed power hitter, Horton played a pivotal role in leading the 1968 Tigers to a World Series Championship, hitting .285 with 107 RBIs and 36 home runs. His remarkable performance that season earned him a spot on the American League All-Star Team, marking the second of four career All-Star Game appearances. Over his 18-year Major League Baseball career, Horton accumulated 1,163 RBIs and 325 home runs, cementing his place as one of the Tigers' all-time greats.

Beyond his athletic achievements, Horton became a prominent voice for peace during the 1967 Detroit Riots, using his platform to encourage calm and unity. Following his retirement, Horton founded the Willie Horton Community Partnership and the Willie Horton 360 Foundation, both dedicated to supporting youth sports, education, and community development.

Horton remains a tireless advocate for charitable causes, including his annual Willie Horton Detroit Tigers Celebrity Bowl, which benefits his foundations.

"We're thrilled to welcome such a legendary figure as Willie Horton to our season opener," said Windsor Express CEO Dartis Willis. "His contributions to Detroit, both on and off the field, are immeasurable, and we are proud to have him join us for this special occasion."

Fans can look forward to an exciting evening with the Windsor Express as they tip off their 2024-25 season with the added honor of hosting one of baseball's most beloved figures. Tickets for the game are available in person at the WFCU Centre Box Office or online at wfcu-centre.com.

