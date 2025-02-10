Express Announce Free Family Day Sunday Game

February 10, 2025 - National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada)

Windsor Express News Release







The Windsor Express are excited to announce their Family Day Sunday Game presented by Shan Hasan, Elton Fero, Jay Khawaja, and Ayad Saddy from Signature Realty and supported by community partners Mucci Farms, Milk - Dairy Farmers of Ontario, Sandwich Teen Action Group, and JP Thomson Architects, to be held February 16th.

This special event will feature a thrilling matchup between the Windsor Express and the Pontiac Pharaohs at the WFCU Centre with a 2pm tip-off.

The day promises to be a memorable experience for the entire family, with FREE bowl tickets available to the Windsor-Essex community, making this an accessible and enjoyable afternoon for all. Tickets can be obtained

in-person only at the WFCU Centre Box Office, within the following hours of operation:

- Wednesday, February 12: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

- Thursday, February 13: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

- Friday, February 14: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

- Saturday, February 15: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

- Sunday, February 16: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

A limited number of tickets are available with a limit of 6 tickets per person. For fans looking to secure the ultimate experience, courtside tickets are also available for purchase online at www.windsorexpress.ca.

This family-friendly event will also feature exciting giveaways and opportunities for fans to engage with their community, making it the perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

QUOTES:

Dartis Willis, President and CEO, Windsor Express:

"We are thrilled to host our Family Day Sunday Game, especially with such wonderful partners in our corner. This is an event that showcases the strength of our community, and we're proud to offer free tickets to families in Windsor-Essex, ensuring everyone can come out and enjoy the game. We look forward to seeing fans from all walks of life filling the stands to cheer on the Express."

Shan Hasan, Broker of Record for Signature Realty:

"Signature Realty is proud to support this fantastic event, which highlights not only the sport of basketball but the importance of community engagement. We believe in the power of

coming together to create positive, shared experiences, and we're honored to play a part in making this Family Day special for Windsor-Essex."

