(WINDSOR, ON) - The Windsor Express is thrilled to announce the return of its 5th Annual Express to the Trades Skilled Trades Career Expo, taking place on Tuesday, February 11, 2026, at the WFCU Centre.

In partnership with labour leaders, school boards, local trade businesses, and community organizations, the Windsor Express is proud

to bring this free educational event to Grades 7-12 students across Windsor-Essex, providing a hands- on introduction to rewarding career opportunities in the skilled trades.

The Skilled Trades Career Expo will feature interactive exhibits, hands-on demonstrations, and informative displays designed to help students explore real-world career pathways. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage directly with industry professionals and leaders who can speak to the benefits, stability, and long-term potential of careers in the skilled trades.

Students in Grades 7-12, along with up to two parents, guardians, or family members, will receive free admission to both the Expo and the Windsor Express basketball game that evening. The Expo will run from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the Banquet Hall and Concourse area of the WFCU Centre, followed by the Windsor Express tipping off at 7:00pm against the Lake Erie Jackals.

Registration is required for the Express to the Trades Skilled Trades Career Expo. Students can register online at windsorexpress.ca. The registration deadline is Sunday, February 8, 2026, at noon.







