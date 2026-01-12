Express Announce Clash at the Colosseum V

(WINDSOR, ON) - Basketball is returning to one of the region's most iconic stages as Clash at the Colosseum V tips off on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, inside the spectacular Colosseum at Caesars Windsor. After nearly a decade since the last casino-hosted matchup in 2017, the energy, the lights, and the unmistakable buzz of game night are set to make a triumphant return.

The action begins at 7:00pm, when the Windsor Express welcomes the Sudbury Five in what promises to be a high-intensity showdown. Doors open to the public at 5:30pm, giving fans time to soak in the atmosphere of this long-awaited event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 16, available online at 10:00am and at the Caesars Windsor Box Office starting at 2:00pm. Fans can secure their seats through Ticketmaster via Caesars Windsor's website, with tickets starting at $ 39.77 (fees included).

This year's event is proud to support UHC - Hub of Opportunities, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to UHC to support its Food Hub and the 15 food banks within its network across Windsor-Essex, helping fight food insecurity in the community.

Prior to the game, the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce will host its After Business Networking event from 4:30pm to 7:00pm; a prime opportunity for local professionals to connect in a dynamic setting.

(RSVP required.)

And when halftime hits, fans can expect live musical entertainment to keep the energy high and the crowd primed.

Clash at the Colosseum V is a celebration of sport, community, and the electric atmosphere that only the Windsor Express and Caesars Windsor can deliver. The event is proudly supported by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island as an official event partner. With anticipation building and memories of the last casino game still echoing from 2017, this year's event is poised to be a highlight of the winter sports calendar.







