Express Return Home with Series Tied 1-1

Published on April 8, 2026 under National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada)

Windsor Express News Release







(WINDSOR, ON) - Playoff basketball has returned to Windsor, and the Windsor Express are set to defend home court in front of their fans at the WFCU Centre.

Following two hard-fought road games in Kitchener this past week, the Express are tied 1- 1 in their best-of-five First Round series against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans. The series now shifts to Windsor, where the Express will look to build momentum and capitalize on home court advantage.

Fans can expect a high-energy and competitive matchup as the Express continue their pursuit of a championship. "This is what we have been working toward all season," said Head Coach, Bill Jones.

"Our group is locked in, focused, and ready for the challenge ahead. We know what is at stake, and we are excited to compete in front of our fans and bring playoff basketball back to Windsor.".

Round 1 Home Game Schedule: -¢

Game 3: Thursday, April 9th at 7:00PM - WFCU Centre -¢

Game 4: Saturday, April 11th at 4:00PM - WFCU Centre

Tickets for all home playoff games are available now and can be purchased online or in person at the WFCU Centre Box Office. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of the playoff atmosphere as the Windsor Express take the court at home.

One Track. One Destination.







National Basketball League of Canada Stories from April 8, 2026

Express Return Home with Series Tied 1-1 - Windsor Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.