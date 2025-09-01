Ticats Special Teams Come up Big in Hamilton I CFL
Published on September 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats shift the momentum with a massive punt block returned for a touchdown, narrowing the Argos' lead on Labour Day!
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from September 1, 2025
- Ontaria Wilson Returns to Blue and Gold, Signs Extension Through 2026 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Shuffle Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Sign Shedler Fervius
- Tiger-Cats Ink American Linebacker Braxton Hill
- Tiger-Cats Labour Day Classic Is Sold Out
- Tiger-Cats Acquire 7th Round Pick in 2027 Draft in Trade with Argonauts
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats to Debut New Docuseries Giving Fans Unprecedented Inside Look at the Pivotal 2025 Season