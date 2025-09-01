CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Ticats Special Teams Come up Big in Hamilton I CFL

Published on September 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats shift the momentum with a massive punt block returned for a touchdown, narrowing the Argos' lead on Labour Day!

