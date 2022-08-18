Thursday's Tortugas and Threshers Matchup Rained Out

August 18, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Thursday evening against the Clearwater Threshers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark has been postponed out of an abundance of caution for our fans, due inclement weather, and the threat of further inclement weather throughout the evening.

As a result, both teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, August 19, with the first pitch of game one slated for 5:05 p.m. ET. Both contests will be seven innings in length. There will be a roughly 30-minute break in between the two games.

The gates are set to open at 4 p.m., one hour before the first pitch. Fans with tickets to Thursday's postponed game may redeem them at the Tortugas' box office for any ticket (of equal or lesser value) to a Tortugas home game throughout the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Patrons may also redeem their tickets by calling the 'Tugas at (386) 257-3172.

Thursday's Military Appreciation Night and camo-themed Tortugas' hat giveaway will be rescheduled to a later date during the 2022 regular season.

Best Dressed Uniforms remain on the schedule when Daytona hosts their final Copa de la Diversión Night of the season on Friday. As part of Minor League Baseball's initiative, Tortugas' players and coaches will wear specially branded uniforms and caps to honor Hispanic heritage, while fans in attendance will be treated to various interactive on-field promotions and activities throughout the night. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. Friday Night Happy Hour comes back to the ballpark, too, with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands.

Thursday's scheduled starting pitcher RHP Tanner Cooper (4-3, 3.21) - is expected to get the ball for Daytona in game one, while RHP José Acuña (0-0, 1.23) is slated to take the hill in the nightcap. Clearwater's scheduled starter for Thursday - LHP Jordi Martínez (3-6, 4.28) - is projected to get the ball in the lid-lifter. LHP Jordan Fowler (2-0, 2.76) - expects to start the finale.

Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 18, 2022

Thursday's Tortugas and Threshers Matchup Rained Out - Daytona Tortugas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.