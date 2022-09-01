Thursday, September 1 Flying Tigers vs. Threshers Doubleheader Suspended

Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League game (Game 1) against the Clearwater Threshers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been suspended due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The Flying Tigers currently lead the Threshers 5-0 in the top of the third inning.

The game will resume on Friday, September 2 at 4:00 p.m. with gates to Publix Field opening at 3:30 p.m. Friday's scheduled game will follow the completion of the suspended game and will start no earlier than 6:30 p.m. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

Game 2 of today's scheduled doubleheader, the make-up game from August 31, will be rescheduled on a TBD date.

All paid tickets may be exchanged for any 2022 Flying Tigers regular season home game. The final home game of the 2022 season is Sunday, September 4. For more information, please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com, call or text (863) 686-8075, or email [email protected].

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

