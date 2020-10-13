Thursday Happy Hour Continues this Week

The Biscuits and EnMotive are teaming up to bring you the Run Gumpy Run 5K. All entrants receive a commemorative 2020 Run Gumpy Run 5K Goodie Bag including a commemorative t-shirt, baseball diamond finishers medal, a new logo branded hat and custom race bib shipped directly to each participant.

The Run Gumpy Run 5K is a 3.1-mile virtual race in which participants have the option to run or walk the five-kilometer distance on the treadmill, sidewalk or trail. Each Thursday in October the Biscuits will host a Happy Hour and give participants the option to run or walk your 5K in and around Riverwalk Stadium. Funds raised through the 5K will benefit the Biscuits Charitable Foundation, which is set up for general fundraising in the River Region.

The Gumpyshack Chipping Challenge continues this Thursday. A $5 donation to the Biscuits Charitable Foundation gives you 10 chances at chipping golf balls at targets on the field to win prizes. It is a combination of Launch-A-Ball and the driving range! All participants must bring their own golf clubs (wedges only). Happy Hours will continue to be dog, and family friendly. All guests must wear a face covering to enter the ballpark.

