Thursday, August 12 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM CT: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (50-36, 1st, AA-S South, +1.5) vs.

Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (32-54), 4th, AA-S South, -18.0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Spencer Strider (2-5, 5.50) vs. RHP Noah Zavolas (4-6, 4.94)

Game #87 | Home Game #45

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

Tonight's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday: Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Clunker Car Night: Fans will have the chance to take home a free used car in our second Clunker Car Night at Trustmark Park.

RUNable $5 5K for Enrich MS: Come walk, roll, stroll, crawl, or #RunForAReason! The 5K begins at 6 pm in the North Parking Lot at Trustmark Park. The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive FREE ADMISSION to the Braves game that night!or Patio.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue a six-game series at Trustmark Park against the Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) on Wednesday night. This is the 21st of 30 meetings between the clubs in 2021. The Shuckers lead the season series 11-9, sweeping a six-game set at Trustmark Park, July 20-25. The last meeting will be at MGM Park in Biloxi, August 31-September 5. The Shuckers lead the all-time series, 69-61, and are 33-28 in games played at Trustmark Park since 2015.

RANGEL WRANGLES SHUCKERS IN 6-0 SHUTOUT FOR FIFTH-STRAIGHT WIN: Alan Rangel struck out 10 over 6.0 innings, with one walk, combining with relievers Corbin Clouse, Will Latcham, and Indigo Diaz in the two-hit shutout. The M-Braves used a five-run second inning to put the game away. Jacob Pearson was 2-for-3 with three RBI, Wendell Rijo was 2-for-3 with two doubles, and two runs scored, and Shea Langeliers was 1-for-3, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

FIVE-GAME WINNING STREAK: The M-Braves are currently on their third five-game winning streak of the season, one shy of the season-high, six. Over the current streak, the M-Braves outscored their opponents 32-4, including three shutouts. The pitchers have posted a 0.80 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 14 walks, in 45.0 innings.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place all by two days since June 24. The top two records in the Double-A South, regardless of division, make the Championship Series.

12-GAME HITTING STREAK FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers is on a season-high 12-game hitting streak, batting .404 with five home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI, and 13 runs scored. He's matched the longest on the club this season, Braden Shewmake's 12-gamer, June 23-July 9.

- Langeliers is 25-for-57 in catching opposing base stealers, 44%. His 25 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 60 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (97, 2017) with 112 in 86 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 6th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 71 home runs on the road, and 41 at Trustmark Park, which statistically ranked 30th in Double-A for homers per game in 2019, at 0.9 combined. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The 2021 team is on pace for 150 home runs in 120 games this season.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with five players with double-digit home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 14, Greyson Jenista has 13, Wendell Rijo has 12, and CJ Alexander has 10.

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are T-2nd in Double-A baseball, and T-6th in MiLB, with a 3.64 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up 57 home run balls, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and T-7th fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.58 ERA, 5th in Double-A baseball. The M-Braves still lead the Double-A South and are T-1st in Double-A with a .983 fielding percentage, 51 errors in 86 games.

46 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite a 9-game losing streak, July 17-25, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 46-28. The 46 wins are tops in Double-A over that time.

8-4 ROAD TRIP TO PENSACOLA AND BIRMINGHAM: The M-Braves went 4-2 at Pensacola, and Birmingham during a 12-game road trip, July 27-August 8. The club hit .237 with 26 home runs (by 10 different players), averaging 4.8 runs per game. The pitching staff posted a 3.23 ERA with 141 strikeouts, 46 walks, and .220 opponents batting average.

- Shea Langeliers hit .351 with four doubles, two home runs, and 1.006 OPS to lead the offense, while RHP Bryce Elder went 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA, 25 strikeouts, five walks, RHP Spencer Strider was 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 21 strikeouts, two walks, and RHP Freddy Tarnok was 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA, 18 strikeouts, six walks.

ANOTHER PITCHER OF THE MONTH AWARD: RHP Bryce Elder was named the Double-A South Pitcher of the Month for July, after going 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA over five starts. Another former Longhorn, Nolan Kingham took home the award in June, also wearing the #58 on his back. The Decatur, TX native has logged five straight starts of 7.0 innings. In 16 starts between Rome and Mississippi, Elder is 7-2 with a 3.13 ERA, 36 walks, 99 strikeouts, and 1.13 WHIP. He ranks 2nd in all of MiLB with 89.0 IP.

FRANCHISE RECORD SEVEN HOMERS ON JULY 27: The M-Braves set an M-Braves, and franchise record for homers in a game on July 27, at Pensacola with seven in a game, and four during the 7th inning. The previous franchise record was five in a game (3x: 8/14/99 vs Orlando, 7/1/92 vs Knoxville, 9/3/04 vs West Tenn). The four home runs in an inning matched the franchise record, tying the four-hit on 7/7/86 vs. Memphis.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-13 in July, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves had the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .347 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 RBI, and 19 runs scored in his last 31 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Reliever Indigo Diaz over 36.2 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 15 hits, 3 ER, 11 walks, 72 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.13 K/9, 5-1, 0.76 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, .121 BAA.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF TOP-30 BRAVES PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Bryce Elder (#11), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), INF and OF Justin Dean (#24) are among the Top 30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers -HR (2nd, 19), Slugging (1st, .541), OPS (2nd, .886), XBH (5th, 31), Total Bases (2nd, 138), Hits (T-9th, 69), Runs (T-5th, 44), RBI (T-10th, 42)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 23), Runs (T-9th, 43), 3B (T-9th, 3), Walks (T-9th, 35), OBP (14th, .348), Hits (T-11th, 66)

Drew Lugbauer - OBP (8th, .362), OPS (6th, .855), HR (8th, 14), Slugging (5th, .493)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (T-4th, 45), HR (T-9th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-4th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 75.2), BAA (7th, .246), T-4th in starts (15), WHIP (5th, 1.28), ERA (3rd, 3.69)

Bryce Elder - Wins (T-2nd, 6), Complete Games (T-1st, 1)

