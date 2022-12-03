Thunderbolts Shut Out Storm In Gorsuch's Debut

Evansville, In.: In a fantastic bounce-back performance, the Thunderbolts turned the tables on Quad City, shutting them out 3-0 on Saturday night at Ford Center as goaltender Trevor Gorsuch became the first goaltender in franchise history to earn a shutout in his Thunderbolts debut. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 10th against the Vermilion County Bobcats at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Mathieu Cloutier started the scoring at 6:27 of the first period, scoring on the rebound from Cameron Cook and Chris Jones to put Evansville in front 1-0. Late in the second period, Scott Kirton scored off a Storm giveaway to make it 2-0 with his unassisted goal at 18:09. Kirton scored once again only 3:52 into the third period, this time assisted by Mike Ferraro and Roshen Jaswal to make it 3-0. The Storm outshot Evansville the rest of the way, but Gorsuch stood tall and stopped every shot that came his way as the Thunderbolts picked up the split of the two-game set against Quad City.

Kirton scored two goals, while Cloutier scored one goal. Gorsuch stopped al 33 shots faced in net for his 1st win and shutout of the season. These two teams meet again on December 17th at Ford Center.

