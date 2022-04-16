Thunderbolts Season Ends with 3-2 OT Loss to Havoc

April 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts battled the higher-seeded Huntsville Havoc to the franchise's first playoff overtime action, but fell 3-2 to Huntsville at Swonder Ice Arena on Saturday, concluding the Thunderbolts' 5th season. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now, call (812)422-BOLT (2658) for more details or to renew.

Cameron Cook opened the scoring for the Thunderbolts at 18:18 of the first period from TJ Dockery to take a 1-0 lead. Late in the second period, Derek Osik extended the lead to 2-0, assisted by Cory Dunn at 16:27. Late penalties to Matthew Hobbs put the Havoc on the power play going into the third period, and Rob Darrar scored 40 seconds into the period to cut Evansville's lead to 2-1. Later at 9:22, Nolan Kaiser tied the game up 2-2, and the game required overtime. In the first overtime period and on the power play, Bair Gendunov scored at 15:34 to win it for Huntsville 3-2, and the series 2-0.

Cook and Osik scored one goal each, and Chris Janzen made 27 saves on 30 shots.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for the 2022-23 season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.