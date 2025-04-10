Thunderbolts Fall in Overtime 2-1, Trail Havoc 1-0 in Series

April 10, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville, Ala.: Despite battling back to tie in the third period, the Thunderbolts were unable to come out on top, falling to the Havoc 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night at Huntsville, and will now have to win at Ford Center on Friday to force a decisive third game back in Huntsville. The Thunderbolts will face the Huntsville Havoc for game two of the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs this Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm CT.

Following a scoreless first period, Huntsville struck first in the second period, as Craig McCabe scored off the rush at 9:14. In the third period and still down 1-0, Evansville grabbed momentum back as Cole Ceci robbed Robbie Fisher with a spectacular save, and moments later at the Huntsville end, Isaac Chapman drew a Havoc penalty. On that power play, Evansville broke through to tie the game 1-1 as Logan vande Meerakker scored from Matthew Hobbs and Scott Kirton at 8:26. In overtime, both Huntsville and Evansville had power play chances to win with, and on the second Havoc power play of overtime, Jack Jaunich scored to win the game for Huntsville 2-1, 11:33 into the first overtime to give the Havoc the series lead. Game Two at Ford Center will be on Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm CT, and if necessary, Game Three will be back in Huntsville on Saturday, April 12th at 7:00pm CT. Vande Meerakker scored Evansville's lone goal, while Ceci finished with 35 saves on 37 shots on goal.

