Thunderbolts Edged by Bulls 3-0 in 6th Game in 9 Days

Evansville, In.: The schedule has been a rough one for the Thunderbolts in recent weeks, yet despite that the Thunderbolts put out a tremendous and resilient effort in a close 3-0 loss to the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night at Ford Center, ending a grueling stretch of 6 games in only 9 days. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, April 1st against the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

After a scoreless first period, the Thunderbolts nearly grabbed the game's first lead, however a shot from Conner Jean hit the post and away from the net. Birmingham took the lead at 17:32 after three power play chances, with Matt Wiesner scoring at 17:32. In the third period, Evansville hit the post another two times, however very few bounces went their way in this game as neither shot ended up in the net. The Bulls scored at 2:51 as Troy MacTavish made it 2-0, and in the fading seconds an exceptionally rare goalie goal from Hayden Stewart put the game away at 3-0 in the fading seconds. Trevor Gorsuch kept Evansville in the game the entire way, stopping 31 of 33 shots. The Thunderbolts still only need just one point out of 14 possible to clinch a playoff spot and can do so on Friday night in Pensacola. With Knoxville's loss tonight, the Thunderbolts remain in 4th place in the SPHL standings, at which a finish in 4th place or higher would secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs next month. The Thunderbolts and Bulls meet again on Thursday, March 30th at Pelham Civic Complex.

