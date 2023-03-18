SPHL Announces Suspension

March 18, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Justin Portillo

Knoxville's Justin Portillo has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 263, Roanoke at Knoxville, played on Friday, March 17.

Portillo was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 4:02 of the third period.

Portillo will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Roanoke.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023

SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.