Southern Professional Hockey League

SPHL Announces Suspension

March 18, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Justin Portillo

Knoxville's Justin Portillo has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 263, Roanoke at Knoxville, played on Friday, March 17.

Portillo was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 4:02 of the third period.

Portillo will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Roanoke.

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023


